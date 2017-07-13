APAS hosts carbon summit – Live Stream

The Prairie Agriculture Carbon summit will bring together agricultural producers, researchers, government policy makers and society at large to explore and discuss the role that agricultural practices currently play in the greenhouse gas balance, and the exciting potential that new technologies can provide.

The following topics will be the focus of the July 13 – 14 event: The current state of carbon pricing and exchange schemes in Canada, the history of carbon sequestration in Prairie cropland, research on sequestration in pastures and forage, fertilizer management and nutrient cycles, presentations on new plant genomics and the potential for increased carbon sequestration and management on the landscape, economics of Carbon Taxes and offsets.

Watch the summit live below:

Tonight’s sessions run from 6-9 p.m..

– Opening Remarks: Todd Lewis, APAS President

– Overview of Other Jurisdictional Approaches to Carbon by Drew Black, Director of Environment and Science Policy

– Panel Presentation: The Economics and Impacts of Carbon Pricing in Agriculture with Cecil Nagy, Richard Gray, and Tristan Skolrud.

Details about the Prairie Agriculture Carbon Summit, including list of speakers: www.apascarbonsummit.com