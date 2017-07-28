Alberta conditions fall but provincial yield outlook average

Saskatoon newsroom

Alberta crop condition ratings declined a further four points this week to 60 percent good-excellent, compared to the five-year average of 74 percent, the Alberta Agriculture crop report said July 28.

Hot, dry weather continues to cover the south region and is now affecting significant portions of the east half of the central region and parts of the northeast region.

Heavy rain across northern portions of the northeast and northwest regions have again placed crops under stress due to excessive moisture.

Light showers throughout much of the Peace helped maintain crop condition ratings in the region.

Current provincial ratings of 60 percent good to excellent remain well above those of the worst two years in the past 10 year period. In 2009 the category was at 23 percent and 2015 was at 30 percent.

The report had the first set of dryland yield estimates. Based on the current conditions, overall yield is projected to be in line with the five-year average (2012-2016) which includes the bumper year of 2013. It should be noted that the dry conditions in 2015 had an overall effect on yield of about 10 percent below the five-year average.

Provincial soil moisture ratings showed a significant decline due to worsening dry conditions in the central region and an increase to excessive moisture ratings in the northeast and northwest. Surface moisture is rated 47 percent good-excellent. Subsoil moisture is rated 55 percent good-excellent.

Hay-pasture ratings declined seven points to 58 percent good-excellent with significant declines seen in all regions except the Peace region.