Yogurt recalled

Some types of Iogo yogurt products, distributed in all provinces except the Maritimes, are being recalled because they may contain pieces of plastic.

Raspberry, vanilla and banana drinkable yogurt and mango, strawberry-raspberry and strawberry protein based drinks are all being voluntarily recalled by Ultima Foods.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced the recall June 8 and in a news release the agency said it is conducting a food safety investigation. It also said that no injuries have been reported in connection with eating the products.

A complete list of the yogurt and yogurt-based drinks and the sizes and best before dates affected can be found here.