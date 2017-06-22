Wind causes problems at Farm Progress

The weather is often the story at Canada’s Farm Progress Show, and this year it’s the wind.

Gusting to 75 km-h on opening day Wednesday, it caused some concern for outdoor exhibitors.

Show chair Rene Carpentier said he wasn’t aware of any damage but exhibitors had to tie down lighter items. Some resorted to using their own body weight to hold things down.

“It was uncomfortable for the exhibitors. I do know they had to tie down some of the flags and display stuff,” he said.

The wind is expected to be a factor again today, along with possible rain.

Carpentier said organizers will keep an eye on the sky.

“We do have an emergency plan so if it becomes unsafe out there, and there’s no indication that it will, but the team is well organized that we’d be able to make sure that people are kept safe,” he said.

Attendance Wednesday was on par with 2016 at about 12,000 people.

Registered international attendance is expected to be about 800 people from 65 countries. Large delegations from Mongolia and Australia are at the show, along with people from Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, China, South Africa and the United States.

There are visitors from Vietnam, France, Italy and Austria.

Today is young farmers’ day; attendees under age 40 receive a 40 -percent discount off gate admission.

Saskatchewan’s Outstanding Young Farmers winners will be announced at a luncheon, and weather guru Drew Lerner will speak in the afternoon.

Friday is Heritage Day and visitors over age 40 can come through the gates with the 40 percent discount.

