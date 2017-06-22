U.S. industry fears immigration policy will hike labour shortage

The dairy, meat and fruit and vegetable industries rely on undocumented immigrants for labour

DES MOINES, Iowa — The irony is hard to ignore.

Rural Americans strongly supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, partly because of his hard-line stance on immigrants and threats to build a wall at the Mexican border.

Meanwhile, farmers and businesspeople in rural America rely heavily on immigrant labour.

In fact, many farms and companies need more foreign workers, not less.

“We have a serious worker shortage in agriculture, in general, and the pork industry is no different,” Dustin Baker, the National Pork Producers Council’s deputy director for economics and domestic production, said during an interview at the World Pork Expo held in early June in Des Moines.

“A supply of domestic workers just does not exist. In talking to our (pork) producers, they cannot find an American worker for these jobs.”

The worker shortage stretches up the value chain, from managing pigs in Iowa barns to meat cutting jobs in the world’s largest pork processing plant in Tar Heel, North Carolina.

As an example of the shortage, Iowa Select Farms, the largest pork producer in the state, lists 114 job vacancies on its website. Almost all of the posted jobs are for a sow farm technician.

Baker said it’s difficult to know what percentage of pork industry workers are immigrants, but it is “significant.”

“On the farm it’s mostly Hispanic labour. In the packing facilities it’s been a mix of Hispanic and Southeast Asian labourers.”

The dairy sector does have data on immigrant labour. In 2015, the National Milk Producers Federation released the results of a dairy farm survey:

  • Fifty-one percent of all dairy labourers in the United States are immigrants.
  • Farms that employ immigrants produce 80 percent of America’s milk.
  • A complete loss of immigrant labour would cause one in six dairy farms to close and cost the U.S. $32 billion in lost economic output.

Baker said the labour shortage in dairy and the fruit and vegetable industries garners most of the attention in Washington, but the pork sector also has challenges.

“Labour is quickly becoming a hot topic for us, particularly after the election.”

John Weber, NPPC past-president and a hog producer in western Iowa, said the pork industry also relies on immigrants for jobs closely related to the sector, such as construction of hog barns.

Pork producers are so dependent on foreign workers that the NPPC is lobbying federal politicians on be-half of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

“The system should contain workable solutions that allow un-documented workers already in the United States to continue working,” the NPPC says on its website.

Hog farmers and the entire agriculture sector do have a powerful ally in Washington — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue — who might persuade the White House to adopt more progressive policies on immigration.

“In order for us to have the most affordable food supply in the world, we have to have a viable workforce,” said Baker, who works out of the NPCC office in Washington.

“Secretary Perdue, he understands the need to have a viable workforce.”

Purdue may get it, but in 2016 Trump promised to crack down and kick many of the 11 million undocumented immigrants out of the U.S.

Of those undocumented immigrants, the Pew Research Centre says eight million are part of the workforce.

Luckily for those people and the U.S. agriculture industry, the Trump administration has focused on other priorities during its first five months in office.

Baker said it’s unlikely that immigration reform is around the corner because other issues, such as health care and tax reform, are consuming all the oxygen in Washington.

Robert Arnason — Winnipeg bureau

  • Gary

    I am an immigrant and naturalized US Citizen. Mr. Amason is an foreign national (Canadian) who knows nothing about immigration. He insults immigrants by his ignorance on the subject. Immigrants are “legal aliens”, not immigration law violators.

    We waited in refugee camps for years to enter the US legally, obeyed US Laws, and learned English. If Mr. Amonson wants to insult people he should start with his own ignorance on the subject. …

  • Gary

    I am an immigrant who pointed out the fallacies of this article. You chose not to print my comment. Why are you afraid of the truth. How will people believe any of your articles.

    • Gary,

      I did not “choose not to print your comment.”

      I moderate all the comments posted to our site before posting them. I look for possible libel issues and foul language, some of which your post contained – you’ll note those references have been edited out.

      Mostly, I was watching the Roughrider game last night and have just recently sat down at my desk this morning.

      There is no conspiracy to silence your opinion.

      Cheers,
      Paul – WP web editor

  • DonHonda

    There is much conflation between Legal Immigrants and Illegal Aliens/Immigrants in this article.

    The U.S. currently has eleven non immigrant guest worker visa programs.
    http://travel.state.gov/content/visas/english/employment/temporary.html

    There is no cap on the number of workers allowed into the U.S. under the H-2A temporary agricultural guest worker visa program.

    http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/263529-funding-deal-hits-backlash-over-increase-in-worker-visas
    “The provision could more than triple the number of H-2B visas for foreign workers seeking jobs at hotels, theme parks, ski resorts, golf courses, landscaping businesses, restaurants and bars. The move is intended to boost the supply of non-agricultural seasonal workers.”

    http://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/USCIS/Resources/Resources%20for%20Congress/Congressional%20Reports/2011%20National%20Immigration%20%26%20Consular%20Conference%20Presentations/H-2A_and_H-2B_Visas.pdf

    Alabama had to bite the bullet and hire LEGAL Immigrants for its AG Industry:

    http://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2012-09-24/africans-relocate-to-alabama-to-fill-jobs-after-immigration-law
    Africans Relocate to Alabama to Fill Jobs After Immigration Law

    “East Coast began calling Atlanta refugee agencies several months ago looking for legal immigrants to come to Alabama for a year, said Mbanfu, refugee employment director for Lutheran Services in Atlanta. He said the company would have taken as many refugees as he could refer. The agency connected East Coast with refugees who had been in the country three to five years, he said.”

    http://usatoday30.usatoday.com/money/workplace/2009-09-13-plants_N.htm
    Immigration raids yield jobs for legal workers

    ‘When federal agents descended on six meatpacking plants owned by Swift & Co. in December 2006, they rounded up nearly 1,300 suspected illegal immigrants that made up about 10% of the labor force at the plants.

    But the raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents did not cripple the company or the plants. In fact, they were back up and running at full staff within months by replacing those removed with a significant number of native-born Americans, according to a report by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS).

    “Whenever there’s an immigration raid, you find white, black and legal immigrant labor lining up to do those jobs that Americans will supposedly not do,” said Swain, who teaches law and political science.”

    http://bangordailynews.com/2017/04/28/business/amid-foreign-worker-shortage-bar-harbor-businesses-turn-to-local-labor/
    Amid foreign worker shortage, Bar Harbor businesses turn to local labor

  • DonHonda

    The author needs to update his information:

    http://www.msnbc.com/andrea-mitchell-reports/watch/backlash-grows-over-trump-s-immigration-plan-507691587765

    “The former ambassador stated,” If you were to deport the 30 million undocumented immigrants in the United States that’s going to cost you about 130 billion dollars.”

