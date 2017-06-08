The new face of American agriculture

Meet Sonny Perdue. A veteran politician, businessman and farmer, the new U.S. secretary of agriculture has definite ideas about America’s role in trade and farm policy. What will this mean for Canadian farmers?

Age 70, married with four adult children and 14 grandchildren.

Born on a mixed grain farm in

Bonaire, Georgia.

Is actively licensed as an airplane and helicopter pilot.

Served in the U.S. airforce before becoming a veterinarian and then opened a fertilizer and seed business.

First elected as a Democrat as a state senator to Georgia in 1991.

Ran as a Republican in 1998 and was elected governor of Georgia in 2003.

Founded Perdue Partners in 2011, an export company based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Managing member of AGrowstar, a marketing company that buys corn, wheat and soybeans from farmers and resells the crops to processors.

Perdue’s appointment as the 31st U.S. sectretary of agriculture on April 25 was the first non-unanimous appointment since the Reagan administration, but was relatively uncontroversial. The Senate agriculture committee approved him 19-1 and the full vote of the Senate was 87-11-1.

Perdue was the subject of a number of investigations by the Georgia State Ethics Commission during his time as governor and often faced criticism that he mixed personal and state business.

His nomination was widely praised by American farm and agriculture groups, as he is seen as a competent manager who understands agriculture’s complexities and challenges.

Environmental activists have condemned Perdue’s appointment, accusing him of receiving hefty funding from federal farm subsidies that helped corporate farms and chemical companies at the expense of small farmers.

Source: Staff research