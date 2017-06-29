StatsCan – Oilseeds jump higher in seeded area report

Canadian farmers say they favoured oilseeds as they wrapped up planting the 2017 crop, according to a survey by Statistics Canada.

The report issued Thursday morning pegged canola area at 22.837 million acres, at the high end of the trade’s range of expectations. The area is 12.1 percent more than last year.

It will be the first time ever that canola area exceeds all wheat area.

Farmers were also enthusiastic about soybeans. They said they seeded 7.282 million acres, up a whopping 33.2 percent over last year.

All wheat was pegged at 22.361 million acres, down 3.7 percent from last year and within the range of expectations.

Of that, spring wheat was 15.791 million acres, up 2.5 percent over last year and durum was at 5.205 million, down almost 16 percent, but nevertheless more than the trade expected

Barley acreage is seen at 5.771 million down 9.7 percent from last year and at the low end of expectations.

ADVERTISMENT

Lentil area, at 4.405 million acres was as expected. It was down almost 25 percent from last year.

Pea area is 4.093, also very close to expectations and down 3.4 percent from last year.

Oats area is 3.22 million acres, up 13.6 million from last year.

And for all the talk of excessive rain and soggy fields, the report says that summerfallow area is 2.17 million acres, up just 180,000 acres or nine percent from last year.

The Statscan survey was conducted between May 26 and June 12.

The following are today’s seeded area numbers from Statistics Canada compared to trade estimates from a poll by Reuters News Agency:

mln acres June StatCan Avg Estimate Lowest Highest April StatCan 2016
All wheat  22.361 22.7 21.7 23.5 23.182 23.212
Durum  5.205 5.0 4.90 5.1 5.145 6.190
Canola  22.837 22.2 20.90 22.9 22.387 20.367
Oats  3.220 3.4 3.10 3.5 3.419 2.834
Barley  5.771 6.0 5.60 6.4 5.880 6.390
Peas  4.093 4.0 3.80 4.2 3.989 4.239
Flax  1.040 1.0 0.9 1.2 1.115 0.935
Corn  3.576 3.6 3.2 3.7 3.751 3.3246
Lentils  4.405 4.4 4.2 4.9 4.385 5.860
Soybeans  7.282 7.0 6.9 7.4 6.956 5.467

ADVERTISMENT

Popular articles

About the author

D'Arce McMillan — Markets editor, Saskatoon newsroom

Also by this author

Featured bloggers

  • Ed White
    Ed White has specialized in markets coverage since 2001 and has achieved the Derivatives Market Specialist (DMS) designation with the Canadian Securities Institute.

Markets at a glance

Copyright © 2016. All market data is provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions.  Futures: at least 10 minute delayed except as noted. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
CME groupICE

On Twitter