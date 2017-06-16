Recalls issued for flour, health food bars

Protein and health food bars, as well as more Robin Hood brand flour, are the subject of recalls reported this week by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The recall on Robin Hood brand Baker’s Hood All Purpose Flour in the 20 kilogram bag, with best before dates from mid-October to early November, are being recalled on suspicion of E. coli 0121 contamination. The recall is an extension of a notice issued June 2.

The flour was distributed in Ontario but possibly nationally. Illnesses have been reported involving flour but none that are related to this particular warning, the CFIA said.

Also subject to recall are Bulletproof brand Collagen Protein Bars and Bites, which may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The bars were distributed nationally and through internet sales, the CFIA said.

Various sizes of bars and boxes in the fudge brownie, lemon cookie and vanilla shortbread varieties are affected.

A complete list of those can be found here.

The recall on the protein bars was triggered by a recall in another country, the CFIA said, but there have been no illnesses reported in connection with the product.

Bulletproof is based in Bellevue, Washington.

The GoMacro brand of Everlasting Joy Coconut Almond Butter Chocolate Chip macrobars in the 65-gram size is also subject to recall on suspicion of potential listeria contamination.

The bars were distributed in Alberta, Quebec and possibly nationally, the CFIA said. They have best before dates in January 2018.

The CFIA said this recall was also triggered by one in another country. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

People who have purchased any of the above products should throw them out or return them to place of purchase. E.coli and listeria can cause illness that is sometimes severe.