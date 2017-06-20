Rain welcome across most of Manitoba

WINNIPEG — All regions of Manitoba received rainfall, ranging from 15 to 55 millimetres, during the week ended June 19, with the moisture generally beneficial for crops, according to the latest provincial crop report. However, cool weather has slowed corn and soybean growth.

Crops in most areas have received one herbicide application with fungicides starting to be applied to control fusarium head blight and leaf diseases in spring and winter wheat.

Southwest region

Rain brought 25 to 45 mm of moisture to most parts. Northern areas are especially in good shape, but some fields in the southwest are seeing excess moisture with standing water in low-lying areas.

Spring cereals are in various stages of development, from tillering to two- and three-leaf stages.

Winter wheat and fall rye are heading and fungicides are being applied.

Canola is doing well. Early-seeded crops have cabbaged and cover the ground. Later-seeded crops are in the two- to three-leaf stage. Flea beetles are not expected to be a problem.

Corn and sunflowers are experiencing slow growth due to cool temperatures.

Soybeans are progressing well with most at first to second trifoliate.

Peas are 20 to 25 centimetres tall.

No major insect pests have been reported.

Small showers last weekend should boost hay and pasture growth but sunny weather is needed to encourage forages.

Some alfalfa weevils have been reported around Souris.

Northwest region

Rain varied from 19 to 58 mm, depending on the area. Soil moisture in The Pas is reported as excessive with many fields under water.

Most seeding has wrapped, except for The Pas, which has completed only about 15 percent due to wet conditions.

Crops in the rest of the region are doing well. Winter cereals are in the boot stage, and spring wheat is in the seedling and tillering stage. Most canola is in the rosette stage but some areas with later-seeded fields are seeing patchy emergence because of lack of moisture during seeding.

Weeds are flourishing in areas where wet fields have restricted herbicide applications. Diamondback moth counts are highest in the Minitonas area, but numbers are down compared to a week ago.

Swan Valley fields are reporting cutworms.

Forage and pasture growth was helped by recent rain. Some weevil damage was reported on alfalfa fields in the McCreary area.

Central region

Cooler weather and rain kept farmers out of their fields, but moisture was welcome and needed in most areas. Rainfall ranged from 15 to 30 mm across the region.

Some western areas are becoming very wet with saturated soils and standing water in low-lying areas. Crops in wet fields are starting to show signs of moisture stress. Some reseeding was carried out near Crystal City following hail last week.

Most cereals crops are doing well, with advanced fields in the flag-leaf stage.

Canola also advancing, having benefitted from last week’s rain. Most canola is in the four-leaf stage to bolting and is no longer susceptible to flea beetles. The earliest seeded fields are showing signs of stagy crop development due to uneven emergence.

Corn growth has slowed with the cooler temperatures. Plants could benefit from warmer weather as stress signs are starting to appear.

Sunflowers, flax and peas are doing well.

Soybeans range in development from the first to third trifoliate. Plants are yellowing in many fields due to iron deficiency chlorosis. Some plants are recovering, depending on variety.

Fall rye and winter wheat continue to flower with the most advanced fields in the milk stage. Weeds have been limited because of the lack of moisture but recent rains are expected to encourage new growth.

Harmful species of grasshoppers are starting to hatch, and may be visible in ditches, but low populations are not worth spraying. Diamondback moth numbers are also low. Cutworms are on the decline.

Pastures were rated as fair overall, but range from poor to good. Alfalfa starting to bloom. Hay yields expected to be lower than normal due to winter injury and the dry spring.

Eastern region

Cool, rainy weather dominated in most areas last week. Precipitation ranged from 20 to 48 mm.

Soil moisture conditions on cropland are rated 95 percent adequate and five percent surplus. Soil moisture on hay was rated at 90 percent adequate and 10 percent short.

Little spraying progress was made because of rain. Some fields will need to be sprayed again in cases where rain fell too soon after applications. Fresh weed growth is expected following the recent precipitation.

Crop growth is also expected to benefit from the recent rain. Early-seeded wheat has reached the flag-leaf stage with the rest in the stem elongation stage.

Early-seeded canola is bolting with the remainder in the rosette or cabbaging stage.

Soybeans are in the first to early third trifoliate. Some yellowing, due to iron deficiency chlorosis or a nitrogen shortage prior to good nodulation, has been reported.

Corn is in the V5 to V7 stages and sunflowers are in the V4 to V7 stages.

There have been few reports of insect and disease issues, but some diamondback moths have been seen in canola.

The overall crop condition is rated as good to excellent.

Hay cutting is underway in some areas. Pastures and hay fields are rated at 80 percent good to 20 percent fair.

Interlake region

Crops are advancing rapidly thanks to recent rains. Since May 1, precipitation ranges from 43 to 74 percent of normal. Still, moisture conditions are rated as good to excellent, thanks to a wet fall and winter, combined with the recent rain.

In the south Interlake, winter cereals are mostly headed with little fungicide spraying done so far. Spring cereals have tillered with herbicide applications complete.

There are isolated cases of spraying for cutworms and flea beetles but insect pressure has generally been light. Diamondback moth counts are low in traps and bertha armyworm traps have been set out.

Soybeans are at one to three trifoliate. Many fields report iron deficiency chlorisis. Growers are being advised to note varieties least affected by iron chlorisis.

Corn is advancing slowly and varies from the two- to six-leaf stage.

In the north Interlake, canola development varies from cotyledon to five-leaf stage and most has been sprayed for weeds. Soybeans are from one to two trifoliate and showing good nodulation. Spring cereals vary from three- to six-leaf stage. The first herbicide applications are about 50 percent complete. Corn varies from the two- to six-leaf stage in the north.

The cooler weather and rain has encouraged hay and pasture development. Alfalfa is in the late bud to early bloom stage.

Some alfalfa fields are being sprayed for weevils and aphids.

Pastures are rated as fair to good condition.