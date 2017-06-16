Olivia, Liam top baby names in Alberta

Last year more than 55,500 babies were born in Alberta and parents chose from an eclectic list of monikers.

For the third year in a row Olivia was the most popular name for girls while Liam was the favourite for boys.

Last year Service Alberta recorded 13,782 different baby names, with many reflecting names found in antiquity, mythology and religion like Aphrodite, Aristotle, Artemis, Atlas, Daphne, Damaris, Lazarus, Lilith, Maximus, Nika, Octavian, Pandora, Persephone, Perseus, Pius, Torah and Troy.

Adjectives became names so children from this generation may answer to Awesome, Beautiful, Brave, Comfort, Legend, Patience, Promise, Righteousness, Victorious, Temperance and Treasure.

Others were looking for something completely different like Blue-Eagle, HarleyQuinn, Heavenjot, Joearth, Justinjot, Morningstar, Notorious-Link, Riversong, Sailor-Arthur, ScarLet and Zyron-Thunder.

