Innovations recognized as Farm Progress Show begins

The 40th edition of Canada’s Farm Progress Show has kicked off in Regina.

Eight innovations entered in the show’s annual competition received special awards at the opening ceremony.

TankFull, a division of Duck Mountain Environmental, received a gold award for its septic tank level monitoring system. It uses ultrasonic technology to automatically send a signal that the tank is near full so that a truck can be dispatched to empty it.

Setter Manufacturing also was awarded gold for Drylobag, a portable grain drying and storage system to dry grain in bags.

You can find all our #CFPS17 coverage here.

In the sterling category, Hypro-SHURFLO/Pentair received three nods for its products: Duo React System, a two-nozzle system that can control droplet size and reduce spray drift; 9310 ForceField Pumps, which uses wet seal technology to protect mechanical seals and 3D Spray Nozzle, which optimizes droplet spectrum and spray incline.

Agrimatics received sterling status for its Libra TMR, a tablet and smartphone ration weighing and data management system.

ADVERTISMENT

An autonomous artificial intelligent grain management platform from GrainX Inc. and an augur side shift from Gord’s Horsepower Services were also awarded sterling standard.

Wednesday is Women in Ag Day at the show. All women receive 40 percent off admission, and the first-ever Empowering Women Conference is slated for the afternoon.

Show manager Shirley Janeczko said show surveys indicate 40 percent of attendees are women.

The show has also recognized 34 exhibitors who have attended all 40 shows.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com