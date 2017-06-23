Farm Progress celebrates Heritage Day

It’s the final day of Canada’s Farm Progress Show for 2017 and organizers are celebrating Heritage Day in honour of the 40th anniversary.

A team of Clydesdales will lead the antique tractor parade around the grounds today, winding through the latest innovations in farm equipment at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Rain and wind yesterday resulted in an attendance drop year-over-year of about 2,000 people but was still strong at 14,500.

A Thursday highlight was the selection of Derek and Tannis Axten from Minton as Saskatchewan’s Outstanding Young Farmers for 2017. The couple focuses on soil health, cover crops and intercropping and have recently begun composting and using compost teas.

Today, Rick Mercer is expected to draw a crowd as he speaks about Canada’s upcoming 150th birthday at 2:15.

Just before that, the winner of the Farmyard Inventions, determined by votes from show visitors, will be announced.

