Experts question why organic growth is stagnant

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Michael Gertler wants to know why there aren’t more organic producers in Saskatchewan.

The University of Saskatchewan sociologist, along with colleagues JoAnn Jaffe from the University of Regina and Mary Beckie at the University of Alberta, has questions about restructuring in the farm sector, particularly what could be inhibiting growth in the organic sector.

“As social scientists deeply interested in agriculture, we asked ourselves, ‘what’s been holding it back?’ ” he said.

Although they are just beginning their work and are looking for funding to continue, Gertler said they have identified six factors that limit organic farming in Saskatchewan.

“We are historically ‘next year country’ for a reason,” he said, referring to the boom-or-bust nature of farming. “Within organic, those ups and downs are amplified,” he said.

“We’re dealing with an even more volatile set of markets and a more volatile set of production conditions.”

Yield and price uncertainty make economic decisions more difficult.

“You have to make a living but you also have to make a life in rural Saskatchewan,” Gertler said at an organic spring workshop. “And it’s harder, because you have to convince everybody around you that you’re not nuts.”

He said organic farmers often feel as if they are the “other” or “on stage” because there is an expectation of high yields and tidy fields that they can’t necessarily uphold.

This situation is improving, however, as the environment dominates more discussions and organic is recognized as a market niche.

“Conventional producers are more aware that in nature there’s no such thing as a free lunch, and everything is connected to everything else, and so they too are worried about spraying and about the high cost of inputs.”

Research money for organic projects can be hard to come by. Corporate partners are increasingly necessary.

Gertler said some governments might be willing to pay for organic research because there are associated benefits, for example more wildlife.

“There’s a lot of talk about greening. There’s a lot of talk about sustainability, but a lot of that talk is negative.”

One example is the notion that organic systems can’t supply enough to feed people.

“There are international studies that say organic is not necessarily a prescription for hunger,” Gertler said. “Much of (production) is not feeding hungry people anyway. It’s going to high fructose corn syrup, or ethanol.”

Peasant is still the number one occupation in the world and peasants are still feeding most people, he said. Governments and organizations will pour money into projects such as the License to Farm video to portray a certain type of agriculture, Gertler said.

“Don’t watch it if you want to sleep well,” he said. “This is your Canola Council and your provincial government dollars at work, trashing your way of thinking about farming.”

Farmland values that have in-creased by double digits each year, plus increasing canola acreage, add up to limited land access for organic farmers.

“You’re competing in a land market with people who are wanting to make fast money in other ways.”

Saskatchewan organic growers are far from the urban markets of Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal where the demand for their products is found. Organic producers have mixed feelings about marketing co-operatively or hanging on to their own markets. They are likely to become more reliant on intermediaries, Gertler said.

The net number of organic farms appears every five years in the census, but Gertler says those statistics don’t show how many entered the business and how many left.

It’s easier to leave than to enter and producers ready to retire or move on have a problem: the chances the farm stays organic are iffy. Their children, should they be interested in farming, might not share the organic philosophy. Outside buyers are likely to be conventional.

“One of the problems that organic farmers have is they’re really part of the disappearing middle,” he said. “The pressure is on the mid-sized farm.

  • richard

    Organic agriculture only succeeds if soil fertility is maintained…..Intensive use of forage legumes, grazing livestock, and extended crop rotations are essential…..and a lot of work…..Fear of the unknown, fear of weeds and fear of redneck backlash are big reasons why growth in organic agriculture will be organic…….

    • Happy Farmer

      Richard,
      You mention 2 points that have merit no matter what type of dirt farmer we are. Those points are: Maintaining soil fertility, and Extended crop rotations.

      From my perspective there is a general problem with society not wanting cattle(manure and red meat) both in the past and still today. This makes it difficult to have an overall increase in a farming practice that needs intensive forages and grazing.

      • richard

        In my opinion once you get past the vegan fundamentalists, most people are not opposed to “manure and red meat”, rather manure in the red meat (industrial livestock abuse leading to contamination and disease…. e coli, PED, CWD, CJD, BSE, antibiotic resistance)…… Ruminant mammals are the only way to extract protein from submarginal land and the grass ecosystem traps more carbon than any other per unit biomass……but you already know that……(read Don Gayton’s, Wheatgrass Mechanism) Furthermore forage legumes are not just food for livestock…..they are food for soil. An acre of sweetclover traps a tonne of carbon, fixes fifty pounds of actual N, releases ten pounds of bound P, provides habitat for a hundred beneficial insects, busts disease and pest cycles, has alelopathic effects…. when plowed down…… All of that for ten dollars an acre. Its no accident that the resilience of an ecological based agriculture is based on enhancement of ALL lifeforms within the system…..not subtraction. And the only people who get it are those who practice it.

  • Ddant

    We were all organic in the 30’s…we all know how that turned out. The biggest problem with organically farmed land is it has been mined of all minerals when you take it over and is polluted with weeds.

  • Richard

    If you live adjacent to it, non-organic farmers see the results of pie-in-the-sky farming all year long. The organic farmer works the crap out of his ground and seeds late, to produce a crop with enough weeds to contaminate the adjacent fields. Where is the advantage and when does it start?

