Crop report – June 29, 2017

Alberta

SOUTH

Precipitation has provided good growing conditions and most crops are in good to excellent shape, but high winds have been a concern.

Surface and sub-surface soil moisture is rated at 84 percent good to excellent.

Pasture and tame hay conditions are rated 82 percent good.

CENTRAL

Most spring wheat is in the elongation stage of development, while barley and oats are still in the tillering stage.

Surface and sub-surface soil moisture is rated at 90 percent good to excellent.

Pasture and tame hay conditions are 75 percent good and 17 percent excellent.

NORTHEAST

Some wet acres are left unseeded, and wet conditions are delaying spraying operations and crop growth.

Most crops are in good to excellent condition.

Surface and sub-surface soil moisture conditions have an average rating of 64 percent good to excellent and 36 percent excessive.

NORTHWEST

Some fields will not be seeded, and post-emergence spraying has been stalled by excessive moisture conditions.

An average of 63 percent of crop is in good to excellent condition, which is lower than the provincial average.

First cut haying operations are underway with pasture and tame hay conditions rated as 95 percent good to excellent.

PEACE

Good weather conditions allowed for extensive spraying, and most crops are in good to excellent condition.

Most cereals are in the tillering stage of development.

Surface and sub-surface soil moisture is 78 percent good to excellent, while pasture and tame hay are rated 22 percent poor to fair and 78 percent good to excellent.

Saskatchewan

SOUTHEAST

Crop development has improved with precipitation ranging from eight to 112 millimetres.

Topsoil moisture conditions for cropland, hayland and pasture have an average rating of 76 percent adequate and 12 percent short.

In-crop weed control is underway in areas with active weed growth, but strong winds have delayed operations.

SOUTHWEST

Rainfall ranged from trace amounts to 40 mm.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 51 percent adequate and 39 percent short, while hayland and pastures are 31 percent adequate, 49 percent short and 20 percent very short.

Strong winds continue to delay in-crop weed control.

EAST-CENTRAL

Precipitation varied from eight to 60 mm.

Cropland, hayland and pasture topsoil moisture conditions have an average rating of 72 percent adequate.

Farmers are busy controlling weeds and getting ready for haying.

WEST-CENTRAL

Rainfall ranged from trace amounts to 42 mm, but many areas still need more rain for crop development.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated 75 percent adequate and 22 percent short, while hayland and pastures are 61 percent adequate and 35 percent short.

The majority of crop damage was due to lack of moisture, wind and insects such as cutworms.

NORTHEAST

Precipitation varied from six to 35 mm, and the majority of crops are behind normal stages of development.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated 21 percent surplus and 61 percent adequate, while hayland and pastures are 15 percent surplus and 72 percent adequate.

Farmers are busy trying to control weeds and getting ready for haying.

NORTHWEST

Rainfall ranged from three to 54 mm, but the majority of crops lag behind normal stages of development.

Topsoil moisture conditions for cropland hayland and pasture have an average rating of 70 percent adequate and 23 percent surplus.

The majority of crop damage was because of flooding and insects such as cutworms and flea beetles.

Manitoba

SOUTHWEST

Precipitation varied from 25 to 45 mm with standing water in some low-lying areas.

Fungicides are starting to be applied, and herbicide application is completed except for late-seeded crops. Weed control measures are 75 to 80 percent complete.

NORTHWEST

Rainfall ranged from 19 to 58 mm with cooler temperatures.

Seeding is wrapped up except The Pas, where seeding remains at less than 15 percent complete because of excess moisture.

Weeds are flourishing due to wet fields and lack of herbicide application.

CENTRAL

Precipitation varied from 15 to 45 mm with standing water in some low-lying areas.

Most cereals and canola fields have received one herbicide application, and most fungicide applications have been done where risk of fusarium head blight is warranted. Pasture conditions have an average rating of fair but range from poor to good.

EASTERN

Rainfall ranged from 20 to 48 mm with strong winds and unseasonably cooler temperatures.

Overall crop condition is good to excellent, and crop development is steady and relatively rapid.

Soil moisture conditions on cropland are rated 95 percent adequate while hayland and pasture are 90 percent adequate.

INTERLAKE

Crops are advancing well with precipitation, which ranged from 13 to 30 mm. Some isolated spraying for cutworms and flea beetles has occurred, but insect pressure remains light.

Hay and pasture development is good and spraying is occurring for alfalfa weevils and aphids.