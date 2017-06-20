Canadian dairy looks to protect domestic market ahead of NAFTA talks

WINNIPEG — The head of Canada’s dairy industry group highlighted the role of Canadian dairy producers in the domestic market as the potential for trade agreement renegotiations loom.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier in the year he was considering pulling the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement, but later shifted his position to say he will renegotiate the trade deal.

The U.S. dairy lobby released a 15 page document indicating its demands as those talks are expected to move forward. The National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council groups would like to see freer trade in dairy and a reversal of new Canadian rules on milk-derived products.

Wally Smith, president of the Dairy Farmers of Canada, said his group is more concerned with being able to produce goods for the domestic market than the export market in the U.S.

“We’re not interested in the export market,” Smith said.

“Our interest is serving the domestic market and continuing to serve the domestic market.”

He added that the industry is looking to the Canadian government for continued support.

Multiple government officials have affirmed their support for the supply management system.

There is no clear timeline on when re-negotiations of the trade deal could start, though talks are expected to start this summer.

“It’s difficult to know just exactly at this time when it might be,” Smith said.

