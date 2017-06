Western Producer reporters Michael Raine, Karen Briere and Robin Booker look at the first day of Canada’s Farm Progress Show, and what’s yet to come.

This is the 40th anniversary of the show, and more than 40,000 people are expected to attend. There are 700 exhibitors and more than 900 booths.

You can find all the WP’s coverage of the 2017 Canada’s Farm Progress Show here.

Click the image below to listen to the podcast: