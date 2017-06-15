Alberta gov’t waives fees for green certificate ag programs to boost employment in ag sector

Participants in Alberta Green Certificate agricultural programs will have course fees covered by the provincial government as of this fall.

The green certificate program was established in 1975 through the agriculture department to address labour market needs for the sector.

Students can enroll in 10 programs:

beekeeper production technician

cow-calf beef production technician

dairy production technician

equine technician

feedlot beef production technician

field crop production technician

greenhouse technician

irrigated field crop production technician

sheep production technician

swine production technician

Alberta Education Minister David Eggen said the government has earmarked up to $400,000 annually to cover course enrolment fees for students.

About 750 Alberta students participate in the program each year, which qualifies them for the first level of various apprenticeships.

The government said it hopes eliminating course fees will remove a barrier to working in the agriculture sector.

As it stands, some schools cover course fees and some do not, so now the government will cover them consistently, said Eggen.

The education department will partner with the agriculture department in providing the funds.

Alberta Agriculture Minister Oneil Carlier said the funds are expected to help school boards continue to provide agricultural related education and potentially expand the program.

“Our agriculture industry is known for a high quality agriculture product and Alberta farmers are among the most innovative and well educated in the world,” said Carlier.

“I want to ensure that we continue to support this knowledge transfer process to help provide our next generation of agri-business people with the skills they need to be successful. We need to continue to encourage new entrants into the agriculture industry to help ensure its continued success.”