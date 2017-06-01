Alberta farm workers gain the right to unionize: what happens now?

Provincial government’s Fair and Family friendly Workplaces Act will affect non-family paid workers on farms and ranches

Farm workers in Alberta will have the option to unionize once new provincial government labour legislation is passed.

Labour minister Christina Gray announced amendments May 24 to the labour relations code and the employment standards code, dubbed the Fair and Family-friendly Workplaces Act.

The amendments reach into all employment sectors in the province and some will affect non-family paid workers on farms and ranches.

Agriculture minister Oneil Carlier said the right to unionize, including the right to strike, is available to other farm workers in Canada and the new legislation will bring Alberta into line with other provinces.

“We see this as basically a right that is enjoyed by workers, every worker, across Alberta … a right that is held by every farm worker across Canada,” he said. “I think it’s really about time that Alberta farm workers had that right as well.”

Amendments to the two codes were the subject of round-table working groups established by the government after it introduced the controversial Bill 6, which later became the Enhanced Protection for Farm and Ranch Workers Act.

Members of the group tasked with amendments to the labour code agreed to disagree on allowing farm workers to unionize, noting fears about animal care and the crucial timing of various farming operations.

The new legislation thus has included Public Emergency Tribunal provisions, to be used “when there is a risk of imminent and irreversible damage to crops and/or livestock welfare in primary agriculture.”

Carlier said the tribunal would be able to act quickly should a strike or other work stoppage occur and cause harm at crucial times, such as seeding, harvest or calving.

Kent Erickson, co-chair of the Ag Coalition of farm groups formed in response to Bill 6, said the potential for labour disruption is a worry.

ADVERTISMENT

“The biggest concern that really came out from the ag sector was how that would affect livestock care and crop care, when you’re having living plants and animals that need to be tended to and the potential for delay,” he said.

“Those are the types of things that we have to look at. It’s a big piece of legislation.”

Erickson said May 25 that the coalition has had little opportunity to get feedback from its farmer members because many are still seeding the 2017 crop.

A closer look at the chapter and verse is planned in coming days.

“I believe that the wording is a little bit different in this legislation than what we had hoped,” he said.

“For the majority of producers, unionization isn’t a real-life issue that’s going to happen because we have maybe one or two employees. But at the same time, as soon as you let that component come into your sector … I think we stand strong in the fact that we really believe in healthy relationships.”

Ag coalition members on the labour working group also expressed the fear that an option for farm workers to unionize would alter the culture of the farm.

Carlier said he does not think that will be the case.

“I grew up on a farm myself in Saskatchewan where workers had the right … to join unions for decades and I don’t see a culture of farming much different in Saskatchewan than it is in Alberta,” he said.

ADVERTISMENT

“I think for a large part it’s because farmers and ranchers out there respect their workers, so workers by and large, I think they welcome the right to join unions if they so choose and its always their choice. But they might feel in the long term that there is no need because they are being treated fairly.”

Carlier said the Labour Relations Board will include a representative with a good understanding of agriculture. That was also a request of the agriculture members in the working group.

As for changes to the Employment Standards Act affecting non-family, paid farm workers, there are several, and most were agreed-upon recommendations from the working groups.

Minimum wage will apply but paid farm workers are exempt from overtime provisions and from standards around hours of work and breaks. They are to be given four days off every 28 days, with the employer deciding on the timing “at their convenience and within reason.”

Vacation pay will be calculated on total wages, not on hours of work.

Erickson said Ag Coalition members have to examine the economic implications of those changes before providing further comment.

“Anything that affects economics and doesn’t really play into the farm safety side, those are things we’re going to have to look at,” said Erickson.

Carlier said the new regulations come into effect Jan. 1, 2018, giving time for agricultural employers to educate themselves and their workers.

He acknowledged that Bill 6 and the subsequent act caused widespread concern in the farming community but said it has eased since first introduced.

ADVERTISMENT

“I think a lot of the angst that we heard from the farm and ranch community around how its going to affect the family farm and 4-H and that kind of thing, I really don’t believe that that exists anymore but I want to reiterate to people that this won’t in any shape or form change the culture around how children learn to be farmers, that work ethic, like all of us that grew up on farms grew to appreciate. It’s not going to change any of that.”

Popular articles

About the author

Barb Glen — Lethbridge bureau

Also by this author

  • chicatsixty

    So when did Carlier grow up on a farm. If he did he wouldn’t want a union. If he did and wants a Union then that tells me his Dad taught him nothing or he was the laziest kid on the farm. He is a joke like the rest of the NDers. From someone who grew up on a farm but doesn’t live on a farm now – I support you. There are ways around a Union.

  • old grouchy

    Someone with ‘a good understanding of agriculture’ – – – – haven’t met too many of those that aren’t on the farm in the last 45 years. Talking the walk is easy but walking the talk is something quite a bit more difficult. There are mountains of arm chair experts but their value is in the excrement that they spout (for use as excrement) rather than their ‘facts’ having any useful value. But then when have facts and truth ever stood in the way of a government hell bent on forcing something into a mold of the government’s choosing?

  • Harold

    The Fair and Family friendly Workplaces Act is only the Alberta NDP’s flowery suggestive title to cover their deceptive bill. The title is a brain tease to suggest: whatever could go wrong? Then the NDP sends out the talking-head (Carlier) for which he casts the flowery speech. For those who want to gather any sense of the truth they can get it from the efforts of Canada Rebel Media who have actually read and dissected the Bill on the Albertan’s behalf. It is The Union FARE and Union Family, Union Friendly, Union workplaces ACT, under the umbrella of a deceitful Title: The Fair and Family friendly Workplaces Act . The sense that I get from Albertans is that in the next election the NDP Will be so gone and this Bill will be but another nail in their coffin. Apparently under Notley’s leadership an NEW Democrat is a Union Democrat, and a Capitalist (business/farmer) is no Democrat at all.

    • Kissing optional

      What a surprise that the long winded commenter that uses WP as his personal blog and attacks any other commenter as if they were imbeciles that points out the obvious failings of the Money grubbing, void of social morals various right wing governments would also cite the vapid regurgitations of The Rebel with its forced to retract because his racist, bigoted, rants also known as Ezra Levant, who is not a journalist, just a racist and xenophobic right wing activist ( is there any other kind?)
      Would also be against the poor working souls having the right of collective bargaining
      I must now exercise my prerogative of ‘blocking’ the snark from petty.

      • Harold

        If you believe that Opinion’s can “attack” then you must also believe that you have just attacked me. I can assure you that you have done no such thing and that I do know the differences between a real life military, police, and criminal offensive attack and the illusionary attack of an opinion. If my so called attacks have attacked your emotions then perhaps you should shield them better as you have the switches and I have no control over them. I do know that I have not caused you any physical harm in any of my so called attacks and you are safe.
        It is so, so convenient to dismiss and call someone a bigot or a racist, homophobic, fascist, xenophobic, right wing or left wing or whatever dismissal words needed to ignore talking points that offend a held ideology, So delicate and fragile without all of our dismissal words aren’t we. Are you expecting me to apologize for, as you say – making you “exercise” your “prerogative of blocking the snark from petty”.

        The WP invites everyone to [ Join the discussion ] and to do so, one would have to have an opinion; is there a word limit? Can you accept the fact that although my opinions may not be useful to you that they may be of use to others? No?

        Where you get the Idea that I speak to imbeciles is beyond me. My opinions are of how I see and understand things and they have nothing whatsoever to do with you or anyone else unless I am in need of a puppet but for that I pay them wages. If someone agrees with me it is only because they have previously held the same opinion. My opinion’s are not intended to be the same as yours, and being so, forms any discussion. Between people who agree, there are no further discussions.
        I made reference to the Rebel Media not because they ought to be believed in everything they say; I made reference to Rebel Media because they were the only media expressing a concern. If their concern creates a public interest, the public should and can do the fact checking for clarity; to do otherwise from any media source is folly.
        It would seem to me that you hold the position; because you perceive Ezra Levant to be a bigoted, racist, xenophobic, right wing, that the Alberta – Fair and Family friendly Workplaces Act – needs no further examination. Are you waiting for a priest to knock on the door bearing the same information? 2 + 2 does not equal 4 if a bigot said it? So fragile. It is interesting that you can claim your advocacy for the “poor working souls” yet could care less about the wording in the document that they and Albertans will sign. All you see is the money and believe that good will evolves from it provided there is a Union. Let me know when you find a Union that invests into the Company and pays it members from the profits. Currently they only have an investment into gaining a profit from their member’s wallets.

      • richard

        I would like to exercise my option and blow you a kiss for that little tirade!

        • Harold

          My finger prints are at what crime scene?

  • Happy Farmer

    If farm workers in Saskatchewan have had the right to Unionize for many years, and have not done so!! It would seem that giving farm workers the right to unionize is not necessary.
    Looks like a desperate government doing desperate things hoping to buy votes.

    • Stephen Daniels

      Some Sask farm workers have unionized.

Featured bloggers

  • Ed White
    Ed White has specialized in markets coverage since 2001 and has achieved the Derivatives Market Specialist (DMS) designation with the Canadian Securities Institute.

Markets at a glance

Copyright © 2016. All market data is provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions.  Futures: at least 10 minute delayed except as noted. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
CME groupICE

On Twitter