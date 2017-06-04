4-Her pulls hat trick at Calgary show

For the third time the grand champion steer from Calgary’s 4-H on Parade has gone to Jacey Massey, who at 14 is an experienced showman and livestock judge.

Her 1,425 pound black steer sold for $5.50 a lb. to Hirsche Fraser Meats at Okotoks, Alta. A member of the Irricana Multi Club, Massey also won champion intermediate showman and was champion individual judge.

While her family raises purebred Simmentals, she is going her own way and selecting her own cattle at their Strathmore, Alta., farm.

“I’m happy to start my own Hereford herd,” she said.

A large part of her time is spent working with cattle, and the following day, she was assistant judge at the Red Deer 4-H regional show. She is also attending the junior Hereford Bonanza in Abbotsford, B.C., this summer.

The grand champion sheep went to 10-year-old Brooklyn Malenchak of Airdrie, Alta.

She is member of the Irricana club. Her 140 lb. wether lamb sold for $32.50 to West Agra Farms at Acme, Alta. This is her second year in 4-H.

Overall, the 67 steers with an average weight of 1,232 lb. sold for the average price of 3.75 per lb.

The sheep average on 140 head was $7.41 per lb. The average weight was 113 lb.

The June 2-4 show is Canada’s largest 4-H show and hosts 15 local clubs, which display everything from prize steers to intricately stitched quilts.