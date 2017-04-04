Sask. Water Security Agency warns of possible ice jams, flooding

The Water Security Agency (WSA) is advising the public of the potential for ice jams and flooding in a couple areas of the province as spring runoff progresses.

With spring runoff underway flows are picking up in most systems which is lifting and moving ice in places. There have been several reports of ice jams creating issues in the RM of Hudson Bay near Erwood, Sask., and on the Battle River between the Alberta border and North Battleford. In the past, ice jams have occurred closer to the confluence with the North Saskatchewan River and affected Highway 4.

WSA also expects breakup to occur on the North Saskatchewan River this week, which could result in ice jamming on that system.

Ice jamming creates a significant issue as it can flood areas upstream very quickly and once it breaks up it can also flood areas downstream. WSA is asking the public to exercise caution when working on or near the river as ice jams have the potential to create hazardous conditions in a short period of time.

For more information on water flows and spring runoff visit www.wask.ca.