CFIA extends flour recall across Canada

A recall on specific 10-kilogram bags of Robin Hood All-Purpose Flour has been extended nation-wide by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

One person has become ill and more than 20 other cases of illness are being investigated to see if flour potentially contaminated with E. coli 0121 is the cause.

Initially the recall, announced March 28, applied to product purchased in the four western provinces but it was extended April 4 across Canada.

Bags bearing a best before date of April 17, 2018, with a production code of 6 291 548 are the only ones affected by the recall, which is being undertaken by parent company Smucker Foods of Canada Corp.

The flour should not be consumed, and should be thrown away or returned to place of purchase.

Food contaminated with E. coli 0121 may not look or smell spoiled but can cause nausea, mild to severe stomach cramps and diarrhea.

A recall on strawberry sundae cups was also issued by the CFIA April 4 on suspicion of potential contamination with listeria.

The product, made by Central Smith Creamery, applies to individual cups and cases of strawberry sundaes bearing the Wholesome Farms brand name.

The 115-millilitre size and cases of 48 are affected and the CFIA said no illnesses have been reported in connection with eating the sundaes.

The recalled products were distributed in hotels, restaurants and various institutions in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and possibly nationally, the CFIA said.

The Wholesome Farms brand of vanilla sundae cup was subject to a recall issued March 31, also for potential contamination with listeria.