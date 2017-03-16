Road bans reach across Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan government has removed winter weight allowances on all provincial highways.

Winter weights were officially removed at 12:01 am on March 15.

Winter weights are typically put in place each year after freeze up.

They allow trucks to haul more weight on secondary weight highways during periods where roadbeds are frozen and the risk of road damage caused by heavy truck traffic is relatively low.

The winter weights are removed every spring.

Truckers and shippers can find more information on highway weight restrictions at

http://hotline.gov.sk.ca/restrictions/

Information can also be obtained by calling 1-888-335-7623.

