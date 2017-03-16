Potato research receives federal funding

Federal government funds to help expand markets for Canadian potatoes were announced March 15 in Winnipeg.

The agriculture department announced $274,000 in funds through Growing Forward 2, which will be used to expand foreign and domestic markets for potatoes “through trade shows, targeted advertising, incoming missions, market research and development, and product promotion.”

Announcement of the funding was made at the 95th annual meeting of the Canadian Horticulture Council.

According to the news release, the Canadian horticulture sector generates almost $5 billion in farmgate receipts and $3.8 billion in exports annually. Potato exports are worth $1.6 billion annually.