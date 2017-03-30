From the archives: Canadian grain exports in jeopardy

The Western Producer takes a weekly look at some of the stories that made headlines in issues of the paper from 75, 50, 25 and 10 years ago.

75 years ago: March 26, 1942

Saskatchewan Wheat Pool president J.H. Wesson added his voice to the chorus demanding that the initial wheat price be increased to $1 a bushel. Wesson said this could be done without cost to the federal treasury.

Co-op products were demonstrated at a Saskatchewan Co-operatives Women’s Guild course at an unknown location in June 1958. | File photo

Canadian National Railways had its most successful financial year in 1941 with a cash surplus of $4.016 million. Net revenue was $66.608 million, a $21 million increase from the previous year.

50 years ago: March 30, 1967

The basic buying price for a pound of butter increased to 63 cents a pound, while spray processed skim milk powder increased to 20 cents.

ADVERTISMENT

J.A. Hoes of the federal research station in Morden, Man., urged farmers to grow only rust-resistant flax varieties. He said it was the only way to control the disease in flax. Rust-resistant flax varieties included Bolley, Noralta, Norland, Raja, Redwood, Redwood 65 and Rocket.

25 years ago: March 26, 1992

Canadian grain exports to Russia were in jeopardy after the ships sent to pick up the grain were found to be infested with Asian gypsy moth eggs. The federal government had banned ships carrying the moth eggs because of concerns that an outbreak could damage Canadian forests and prompt a boycott of west coast ports by international shippers.

Canadian farmers intended to grow a record 36.5 million acres of wheat and 8.1 million acres of canola in 1992, according to Statistics Canada’s March seeding intentions report. Summerfallow was expected to fall to 19.4 million acres, the lowest level since 1940.

10 years ago: March 29, 2007

David Warner, a sound studio builder from California, bought the failed Parkland Strawboard plant in Kamsack, Sask., as part of his plan to build strawboard panels using technology developed by the Alberta Research Council. He had got the idea for the venture while building a studio for the Grateful Dead in San Francisco in the late 1990s.

The Canadian Wheat Board said it might not have any choice but to stop selling barley if the federal government put the crop on the open market. And the wheat board wars raged on.