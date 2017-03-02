Former boxer gives farming challenges a one-two

EDAM, Sask. — Boxers and farmers have a lot in common, said Joey LaClare.

“If you go half ass in boxing, you’ll take a beating in the ring. You’ll have to pay for it,” said the 2002 Canadian middleweight champion.

“The farming world can throw punches too. You’ll end up having some costly mistakes if you’re not on your toes.

“Probably the biggest thing I can relate to with farming is what I put into it is what I got out of it. If you want to make it to that next level, you’ve got to be willing to go the next mile.”

LaClare and his wife, Katie, both in their early 30s, live near Edam, Sask. Their home is tucked between gently rolling hills and surrounded by oil wells that dot the landscape.

The young couple married in 2011 and have four children younger than six: Theo, 6, Beau, 4, Arie, 2, and Kara, 1.

“Right now, I’m the house boss,” said Katie, who plans to resume her training as a school educational assistant in future.

The self-described city girl spent much of her childhood vacations at her grandparents’ farm in Smithers, B.C.

Joey, encouraged by his uncle, Danny McCaffrey, who started the Turtle River Boxing Club in Vawn, Sask., took up boxing at age eight.

Over the years, he trained hard, fought harder and built character along the way.

LaClare could often be seen running on the dusty back roads near the family farm.

ADVERTISMENT

“When I had a fight coming up and it was -30 C wind chill and it was my day to run, I’d get dressed up warm and go run,” he said.

LaClare said he has also had a longtime passion for livestock that began with raising turkeys and chickens at age eight.

“I would sell them to local people in the fall for the Thanksgiving and Christmas rush,” he said.

By 10, the young entrepreneur expanded by purchasing a few sheep and over the next several years built a small flock.

At 15, he bought five bred heifers and has been building up his herd ever since.

“Like boxing, it was something inside of me that I wanted to do,” he said.

“Dad had cattle before I was born and my grandfathers on both sides were cattlemen. There’s definitely the livestock in our family that runs deep on both sides.”

LaClare is now overwintering about 125 bred cows and has 10 replacement heifers. It’s a commercial herd of Black Angus cross with some recently purchased Simmental cross.

He credits his family for helping him get established in farming.

“I wouldn’t have got going off the start if it wasn’t for the help and support I’ve got from Dad and Mom,” he said.

ADVERTISMENT

LaClare and his brother, Gilbert, now rent land from their parents, who have retired. He focuses on livestock production while Gilbert manages the grain farming.

LaClare also maintains an off-farm job checking oil wells.

“For the most part, it’s been the farm supporting itself and building itself while the job’s been providing our living,” he said.

After LaClare won the under 19 middleweight Canadian title in 2002, he competed at international tournaments in Poland.

“I kind of peaked at the right time in Poland and won all four of my fights. I felt like I could punch through anything,” he said.

Later that year, LaClare represented Canada at the world championships in Cuba, but lost on points. He won the 2005 Ringside World Championships, the world’s largest amateur tournament, in Kansas City. During his career, he suffered a broken nose and a few concussions.

“I love the sport, but the shots added up. I remember taking hard shots when I was younger and it would never faze me,” he said.

“But there’s no doubt, after I had the first concussion, the bell was easier to ring,” sad LaClare, who hung up his gloves in 2007.

“I feel I got out of it at a pretty good time …. Life seemed to be moving on.”