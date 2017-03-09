Between The Rows – March 9, 2017

Glacier FarmMedia has launched a weekly podcast about Canadian agriculture called, “Between The Rows.”

The show’s hosts and contributors are experienced agriculture reporters from the more than 20 print and online brands within Glacier FarmMedia, including The Western Producer.

Between The Rows – Ep # 9 – March 9, 2017

Contributors & Features this week: Manitoba Co-operator’s Lorraine Stevenson reports on a new program that teams cattle producers with a conservation group to to help save endangered birds, The Western Producer’s Robin Booker looks at increasing yields by intercropping and David Sims of the Commodity News Service Canada takes a look at the markets.

Hosted this week by The Western Producer’s Robert Arnason.

ADVERTISMENT

Keep up-to-date with the top stories and the latest developments in agriculture by subscribing to Between The Rows here:

iTunes

Google Play

NOTE: You have to login to your Google account for the Google Play link to work.