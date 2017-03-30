Alberta cow nabs Miss World

An Alberta ranch has entered the realm of world class cattle breeding.

Harvie Ranching at Olds recently won the Hereford Miss World Competition in Fort Worth, Texas, with a female named RVP 51X Ablaze 7A and its heifer calf, Harvie RSK Autumn.

Breeders from around the world submitted pictures of their prize cattle, and after a series of regional judging and final assessments at the Fort Worth Stock Show, Harvie Ranching won the top honour, which included $5,000 in prize money.

This female has become the Harvies’ super cow and is owned in partnership with RSK Farms of Manitoba.

This cow was undefeated in its show career. It won national champion female at Canadian Western Agribition and grand champion at FarmFair International, Hereford Bonanza and the Hereford Breeder World Championship.

The cow, which resides at the ranch near Olds, produced a heifer calf this spring and is entering a flush program to collect embryos, said Jill Harvie.

She and her husband, Cole, have been judging cattle in Europe and were able to make business connections during these trips that included offering genetics from this cow. Buyers from Denmark and the United Kingdom bid for the right to flush at an international sale.

“It helps us all connect globally,” she said.

The concept of the world competition came from P.J. Budler, who has judged cattle all over the world. Originally from South Africa, he moved to Fort Worth and established the Champion of the World event, which has expanded to 11 breeds.