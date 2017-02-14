Farming and food dragged into the limelight

Perhaps Canadian farming and food aren’t as glamorous as Beyonce and Adele at the Grammys.

But, oddly, like the two singing celebrities, farming and food have been standing on the centre of the stage, with everybody’s eyes on them, the focus of attention of a hope-starved society.

Unlike Adele and Beyonce, Canadian farming and food aren’t standing there in elegant or glittering outfits, preening in pools of pulsating ego. The “agfood” sectors seem to be standing there awkwardly, as if they were pushed onstage by a practical-joking buddy, then discovered the show really was all about them.

I say this because it has been quite surprising how bright a spotlight farming, agriculture and food have been in the last 10 days, forced out from their usual dull-seeming everyday reality. Last Monday the Advisory Council on Economic Growth released a bold plan for Canada to champion a handful of industries can be world-leading in, and “agfood” was used as the example. It wasn’t a random example. The Advisory Council, which advises the federal government on key economic issues, pegged the farming and food industry as one of the best bets for Canada to massively increase exports in coming years. (See The Pathway to Prosperity’s key chapter here.)

Basically, the advisory council thinks the right set of policies, regulation and support can help Canadian food exporters double their share of world trade, and Canada rise from world’s fifth to world’s second largest exporter of farm products.

(See this piece by our Ottawa columnist, Kelsey Johnson.)

ADVERTISMENT

(I have economists’ reactions to the report in our upcoming February 16 issue.)

At yesterday’s Awkward Neighbours Summit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump talked lots about NAFTA, but didn’t say much specific about agriculture. However, the next morning (today) an economic analysis from Western University’s business school focused on the possible impact that disrupting NAFTA would have on U.S.-Canada trade, and once again agriculture and food were dragged into the limelight. Here’s how a story in The Globe and Mail sums up the analysis: (I can’t find the study online yet.)

“The study examined two industries specifically – the auto sector and agri-food – and noted that of 87 agriculture and food commodities, the trade of 64 would contract if the border were thickened, while only 23 would benefit or feel zero impact.

The study urged policy makers to pay attention to $305-million (U.S.) worth of chocolate that is shipped to Ontario from Pennsylvania annually, and $329-million in ethanol that flows to the province from Illinois and Minnesota.

“Trade restrictions would impact the flow of goods in both directions and impose considerable price increases for both the processor and the end consumer,” it noted in a look at how Canadian hogs provide the base for sausages sold by one U.S. company in Ontario grocery stores.”

ADVERTISMENT

And of course there has been lots of blather about the role Canada’s supply management system for dairy farming will play in any future NAFTA battle between Canada and the U.S.

I know lots about these issues because I spend my life covering agriculture and farming, but it’s surprising for me to see mainstream media all of a sudden having many references to the agfood industry. It’s even popping up on Facebook, where an alarming proportion of my friends and acquaintances seem to get their news these days.

I’m hoping that helps revamp the vision that many urbanites, perhaps even more today than in the past, have of farming. There’s a deep love among much of the urban population for the old red barn, the rusty tractor, dungarees and salt-of-the-earth farmers. You know, the kind of farming in kids’ storybooks like those my girls have.

It’s a romantically outdated vision, but it seems to thrive in a world that values a long-lost age of rural innocence and which reviles large-scale farming, modern technology and innovation that “messes with nature.”

Perhaps, and this is probably just a forlorn hope of mine, the recent spotlight on farming and food as industries that can boost economic growth, provide jobs for Canada’s growing population, and lead our way forward as a nation, will at least slightly improve the general public’s willingness to embrace farming as a modern, technologically-advanced part of our society.

ADVERTISMENT

Whether or not that happens, all this attention should at least make some urbanites realize that farming and food aren’t industries and issues that exist in the past and aren’t a core part of our present economy. Perhaps they are the way forward.