Concussion or traumatic brain injury?

Q: My daughter, 35, was diagnosed with a Level 7 concussion after she was participating in an obstacle race and fell down a ladder and hit her head. She was unconscious for at least 15 minutes and has no memory of the accident or how she got to the hospital. She was quite confused. It has been four months now and she still has memory loss. How long will it take for her to make a full recovery?

A: Concussion is a form of traumatic brain injury and is considered the mildest type of injury. The Level 7 that you mention could be a reference to the Glasgow Coma Scale, a tool used to assess the level of consciousness of the patient.

The doctors assess such things as whether the eyes open on command, eye response, motor or movement response and verbal response that involves assessing the degree of confusion and disorientation and memory loss.

This scale ranges from one, mild, to 14, the most severe.

Most doctors consider there to be only three levels of concussion.

Grade 1 is the mildest, with symptoms that are transient and last for less than 15 minutes. The individual is never unconscious.

Grade 2 is moderate and involves symptoms such as memory loss and loss of balance that last more than 15 minutes, but there is still no loss of consciousness.

Grade 3, the most severe, means the person has lost consciousness.

For any level of concussion, the patient should seek immediate medical help to determine the extent of the brain injury. It could be as serious as a blood clot known as a subdural hematoma that requires surgery to relieve the pressure on the brain. If left untreated, it is potentially fatal.

With a Grade 1 or 2 concussion, the person should rest quietly until all the symptoms have completely disappeared. This could take up to a week.

Grade 3 concussion could take longer. There should be no sports played during the recovery period.

In your daughter’s case, it appears that she has suffered something more serious than a concussion. It would be classified as a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury and recovery time could exceed one year.

A CT scan can help identify the extent of the damage. Brain injury rehabilitation clinics can help in the recovery process with help from physiotherapists and counsellors.