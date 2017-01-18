LIVE BLOG: Manitoba Ag Days 2017

The 40th annual edition of Manitoba Ag Days is on this week in Brandon.

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler speaks to Chinese canola exports, crop transportation and the potential for trade changes with the new American administration in this Ed White video from Ag Days in Brandon:



