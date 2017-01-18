LIVE BLOG: Manitoba Ag Days 2017

The 40th annual edition of Manitoba Ag Days is on this week in Brandon.

WP reporters are there covering all the action and you can find all their stories, along with any social media using the show’s hashtag – #AgDays17,  collected below.

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler speaks to Chinese canola exports, crop transportation and the potential for trade changes with the new American administration in this Ed White video from Ag Days in Brandon:

Check back frequently as this page will be updated throughout the day while the show is on.

Glen Blahey puts a test dummy through a grain bin safety demonstration by CASA, Canadian Agricultural Safety Association at Ag Days in Brandon, Man. | Ed White photo

Glen Blahey puts a test dummy through a grain bin safety demonstration by CASA, Canadian Agricultural Safety Association at Ag Days in Brandon, Man. | Ed White photo

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister chatting with people at Manitoba Ag Days. | Ed White photo

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister chatting with people at Manitoba Ag Days. | Ed White photo


ADVERTISMENT

Popular articles

About the author

Saskatoon newsroom

Also by this author

Featured bloggers

  • Ed White
    Ed White has specialized in markets coverage since 2001 and has achieved the Derivatives Market Specialist (DMS) designation with the Canadian Securities Institute.

  • Robin Booker
    Robin Booker is a reporter and editor at Western Producer, specializing in social media, video and production issues. You can find him on twitter here: @CdnAg

Markets at a glance

Copyright © 2016. All market data is provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions.  Futures: at least 10 minute delayed except as noted. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
CME groupICE

On Twitter