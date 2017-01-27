Genesis plans huge fertilizer supercentre west of Regina

Saskatchewan-based Genesis Grain and Fertilizer is moving ahead with plans to build the first in what it hopes will be a series of farmer-owned fertilizer supercentres.

Genesis confirmed Jan. 27 that it intends to build its first fertilizer storage, blending and distribution centre at Belle Plaine, Sask., west of Regina.

The proposed $24 million facility, Genesis Belle Plaine, will boast a 52,000 tonne fertilizer storage facility.

It would be the first in what the company hopes will become seven distribution supercentres with three in Saskatchewan, three in Alberta and one in Manitoba.

Officials expect the Belle Plaine facility to handle about 150,000 tonnes of product annually, including urea, phosphate, micro-nutrients, sulphur and potash.

The project is billed as the largest direct-to-farm fertilizer facility of its kind in Canada.

Farmer shareholders will share in the financing and ownership of the facility, along with Saskatoon-based ag input retailer and distributor Farmers of North America (FNA) and AgraCity, a subsidiary of FNA.

“Farmers have been deserving of this unique business structure for countless generations,” said FNA president James Mann.

“In a matter of 12 months once construction is complete, just over 600 farmers from over 200 Western Canada communities with the vision and confidence to join FNA and AgraCity on this journey, will be the first to directly share in the responsibility and rewards of owning part of a major fertilizer supply and distribution system. A piece of the supply chain they can call their own.”

Stueve Canada Ltd. will serve as lead in the contracting oversight for the project.

The facility will have the ability process its own micro-nutrients and mix bulk fertilizer with advanced fertilizer additives.

It will also feature advanced high throughput, in-load and out-load equipment, and automated handling systems.

The centre’s design will allow for direct loading and unloading of rail cars.

