From the Archives: Farm Credit Canada leaves capital to settle on Prairies

The Western Producer takes a weekly look at some of the stories that made headlines in issues of the paper from 75, 50, 25 and 10 years ago.

75 years ago: Jan. 15, 1942

Burning rubber tires became a crime in Canada with fines of up to $5,000, five years in prison or both.

The Saskatchewan Liberal Council asked for an amendment to the Canadian Wheat Board Act to increase advance payments to farmers. The council’s resolution also urged that any additional assistance to farmers be adjusted so that small producers received the maximum benefit.

50 years ago: Jan. 19, 1967

Prairie farmers learned they would receive a record final payment averaging 48 cents a bushel for all wheat grades other than durum. The payment brought the total price for No. 1 Northern, basis the Lakehead, to $1.99 a bu. for 1965-66.

The Saskatchewan Wheat Pool wrote a letter to federal Transport Minister J.W. Pickersgill opposing toll increases on the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Welland Canal. He said utilities such as the seaway served the public and should be financed by the public rather than farmers.

25 years ago: Jan. 16, 1992

Federal grains minister Charlie Mayer said the wheat board’s unprecedented $743.5 million deficit in the previous year was a deliberate decision by the government to continue exporting grain despite collapsing prices. “We knew what the situation was, and we (the cabinet) made a decision not to back away from the market,” he said. “We took a deliberate decision that the board should stay in the market.”

Farm Credit Canada expected to lose money in 1992 because of its move to Regina from Ottawa. The move, which was planned for the summer, was expected to cost $15 to $20 million.

10 years ago: Jan. 18, 2007

Corn prices surged after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported much lower supplies than the market expected. Demand from soaring ethanol production was said to be the reason. The higher prices were thrilling growers, but livestock producers were worried. Fears that higher corn prices might take spring acreage away from wheat and soybeans lifted prices for wheat, barley, corn and soybeans.

A report on market risk management tools for green lentils included a proposal to establish a marketing board for the crop.

The suggestion, which Marlene Boersch, managing partner with Mercantile Consulting Venture Inc., made during Pulse Days 2007, came as the federal government was taking steps to eliminate the wheat board’s single desk marketing power.