Canadians score big at National Western Stock show in Denver

DENVER, Colo. — Canadians shone at the Red Angus and Gelbvieh shows held yesterday at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado.

The grand champion Red Angus bull was awarded to Blairs.Ag of Lanigan, Sask., and co-owners Yackley Red Angus of South Dakota, Thomas Ranch of Harrold, South Dakota, and Rust Mountain Ranch of North Dakota.

Blairs had an especially good show. The family operation won champion spring heifer calf, champion spring bull calf, junior bull calf and junior champion bull. It was also named premier exhibitor.

The reserve champion Red Angus bull went to Northline Angus owned by Howard and Wendy Schneider of Ardrossan, Alta. The bull is owned in partnership with Collier Diamond C Cattle of Texas and Goad Angus of Clandonald, Alta. It was also senior champion bull. The family also won the champion intermediate bull award.

At the Gelbvieh show, the day belonged to Rodney and Tanya Hollman, owners of Royal Western Gelbvieh at Innisfail, Alta. They won grand champion bull with a young male born May 2015 named Right Combination owned in partnership with Fladeland Livestock of Gladmar, Sask.

They also won reserve senior champion female.

