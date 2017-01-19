Alberta 4-H celebrates 100th year

Event kicks off celebrations across the province, with a leaders conference planned in March in Edmonton

Cattle, cupcakes and camp games converged Jan. 7 at the 4-H 100th anniversary celebrations in southern Alberta.

About 30 4-H clubs from across the province south of Calgary had trade show booths to show the diversity of 4-H.

“There’s an image that 4-H is just agriculture, or more specifically cows and cooking maybe, but as you can see walking around (looking at) all the different displays, there’s a ton of different things that you can do in 4-H for a project,” said Andy Pittman, Alberta 4-H’s southern region celebration committee chair.

“And the project is more sort of the carrot that gets the kids in.”

He said organizing a project, whether it’s learning photography, auto mechanics or quilting, is only part of the 4-H experience.

Once in a club, members learn life skills, including public speaking, community service and bookkeeping.

Marie Logan has been involved in 4-H for about 50 years as a member and as a leader.

ADVERTISMENT

Now in Alberta’s 4-H Hall of Fame, she continues to be involved with the 30-member Lomond 4-H Club.

“It really doesn’t matter what your project is. Any project will be fine. It’s all the other skills you learn, about being a team player, about meetings, public speaking, and community service. There’s a huge volunteer component too that we try to teach the kids.”

One pavilion at Exhibition Park in Lethbridge was dedicated to the event, which included displays of seed art, photo albums of livestock raised and sold, various craft, sewing and photography projects and games and quiz challenges to intrigue visitors.

There are nearly 1,000 4-H members in southern Alberta, guided by about 300 leaders.

Last week’s event was the beginning of Alberta 4-H’s 100th year celebrations that will include 4-H Fever in Olds, Alta., this summer and a major leaders conference planned for Edmonton in March.

“There is more planned, but I wouldn’t say this is a kickoff. Each region has the ability to do their own event, to cater to their region,” said Pittman.