When canola gets to 100 bushels

Of the eighty farmers that participated in the first year of Agri-Trend’s Canola 100 Challenge, 16 decided to pay the $1,000 fee to have their crop verified.

“Mother Nature took over and we won’t get the last four or so verified because they are buried underneath snow and rain, but we do have a list of about 16 verified results that will be unveiled on Dec. 7 at the Farm Forum event in Calgary,” said Agri-Trend’s Rob Saik.

The Canola 100 contest will award the first grower to achieve 100 bushels per acre in a 50-acre plot with the use of new John Deere farm equipment.

The winner gets to put 100 hours on each of the following units: a new John Deere tractor, air seeder, high clearance sprayer, swather and combine.

Agronomy company AgCall performed the yield verification for the competition.

“We have rules and protocols guidelines set up that was built by the group John Deere, Glacier FarmMedia and Agri-Trend,” said Sherri Rice, project manager for AgCall.

ADVERTISMENT

One of the contest rules is that the 50 acre plot has to be square.

“So it can’t be in an L or an X, or it can’t be in a circle. It has to be in a continuous square,” Rice said.

“So our job is to measure and to make sure that we have that 50 acres, or as close to the 50 acres to make sure that it is following that guideline.”

AgCall also checked the combines and trucks to ensure they were empty before the plots were harvested.

“We follow everything to the point that every bushel that came off that 50 acres was weighed and measured by a legal scale, and we take samples and what not,” she said.

ADVERTISMENT

AgCall contracted one grading facility to grade all of the samples instead of using multiple facilities.

“We’ve taken out all of the variables that we can so that everyone is on an even playing field, and all that matters is what technology the growers use on their farm to grow their canola crop,” Rice said.

As well, an Agri-Trend representative attended the verifications to ensure the measurements were accurate.

Rice saw some big canola crops this summer that were entered in the contest.

“The leaps and strides canola has made to be here, having a 100 bushel per acre contest. It just seems crazy, but it’s here and it’s probably the way the future is going,” Rice said.