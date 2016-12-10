Video: Farm Forum Event, 2016

The Western Producer’s Robin Booker attended the Farm Forum Event in Calgary, Alberta, December 5 -7.

The following video is a collection of conversations he had with presenters at meeting.

0:40 – Marlene Borsch of Mercantile Consulting Venture

3:40 – Jim Bottomley, Entrepreneur, Consultant

5:30 – Randy Allen RWA Financial Services

7:00 – Markus Braaten Agri-Trend

9:10 – Darryl Mathews, Head of Natural Resources Trimble

11:30 – Graham Collier, NUFARM

13:10 – Dan Owen, ATP Nutrition

15:10 – Rob Saik, Agri-Trend

