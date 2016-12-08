Snow delays WP delivery

Due to extreme weather conditions, your printed copy of the December 8 Western Producer may be delayed.

Snow and road closures hampered our ability to get the Western Producer to Canada Post for customers in Alberta and British Columbia.

You can expect up to one full day delay of your Western Producer in Alberta and British Columbia.

You can find a “digital edition” of the December 8 issue online here.

We appreciate our readers’ patience during these weather difficulties.

Thank you, The Western Producer Staff