Readers share their favourite recipes

Lentil chocolate chip cookies are a great protein-boosting snack, especially when combined with yogurt or a glass of milk.

The recipe, sent by reader Margaret Heise of Hamiota, Man., appeared in a TEAM column in July, 2013.

Lentil oatmeal chocolate chippers

1 c. brown sugar 250 mL

3/4 c. butter or margarine 175 mL

1 egg

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla 7 mL

3/4 c. lentil puree 175 mL

1 1/2 c. flour 375 mL

1/2 tsp. salt 2 mL

1 tsp. baking soda 5 mL

2 c. rolled oats 500 mL

1 1/2 c. dark chocolate chips 375 mL

1 c. chopped pecans or nut of your choice 250 mL (optional)

Lentil puree:

1 c. lentils 250 mL

2 1/2 c. water 625 mL

Wash and sort dry lentils, place in a pot and cover with water. Simmer 40 to 50 minutes until soft. Drain reserving stock. Blend lentils, adding only enough stock to make a puree similar to canned pumpkin. Makes 1 1/2 (375 mL) to two cups (500 mL). Freezes well.

Preheat oven to 375 F (190 C) and grease a cookie sheet.

n mixing bowl, cream sugar and butter, add egg and mix until blended. Add vanilla and lentil puree.

n separate bowl, combine flour, salt and soda. Add flour mixture, one-third at a time, to creamed mixture. Add oats, chocolate chips and nuts.

Drop by spoonful onto cookie sheet about an inch apart and flatten slightly with a fork. Bake 10 to 13 minutes. Makes 36 cookies.

Source: Discover The Pulse Potential.

Mrs. Leuf’s chocolate cake is a family favourite for Karen Devine of Saskatoon. Her mother had clipped it from The Western Producer in the 1960s or 1970s and Devine’s children hoped to submit it to their school cookbook. We were unable to track it down but if any of our readers can help us find that issue, please let us know.

Mrs. Leuf’s Chocolate Cake

2 c. sugar 500 mL

2/3 c. oil 150 mL

2 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla 10 mL

2 2/3 c. flour 650 mL

2/3 c. cocoa 150 mL

2 tsp. baking powder 10 mL

1 tsp. salt 5 mL

2 tsp. baking soda 10 mL

2 c. boiling water 500 mL

Beat sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla for four minutes. Sift dry ingredients together. Add alternately with water, ending with dry ingredients. Beat well after each addition. Pour into a greased and floured nine x 13 inch (22 x 33 cm) cake pan. Bake at 325 F (160 C) for 50 minutes or divide between 12 cupcakes and two eight-inch (20 cm) layer cake pans. Bake the cupcakes 30 minutes and the layer cakes for 40 minutes. The Devine family serves the cake with butter icing.

Butter icing:

3 tbsp. cream 45 mL

1/4 c. butter 60 mL

2 c. icing sugar500 mL

1 tsp. vanilla or almond extract 5 mL

Warm cream to room temperature. Cream butter until fluffy, add one cup (250 mL) icing sugar gradually and beat to blend. Add flavouring and one tablespoon (15 mL) cream, beat thoroughly. Add remaining sugar and cream alternately, continuing to beat well.

Another reader is looking for a scone recipe, with currents or raisins, like her grandmother use to make.

In the July 2, 2009, issue, former TEAM columnist Barb Sanderson included the following scone recipe that is made with sour cream rather than milk.

Scones

1/2 c. currents or raisins 125 mL (optional)

1 c. sour cream 250 mL

1 tsp. baking soda 5 mL

4 c. all purpose flour 1L

1 c. white sugar 250 mL

2 tsp. baking powder 10 mL

1/4 tsp. cream of tartar 1 mL

1 tsp. salt 5 mL

1 c. butter 250 mL

1 egg

Preheat oven to 350 F (180 C).

Place the currents or raisins in a bowl and cover with boiling water, let sit for five minutes, then drain and set aside.

Blend sour cream and baking soda together. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix dry ingredients together. Cut in butter, add drained currents or raisins and toss with flour mixture. Whisk the egg and add with the sour cream mixture to the flour mixture. Turn onto floured surface, knead five or six times, pat into a round shape and cut into 12 wedges. Place two inches (5 cm) apart on a greased baking sheet.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown on the bottom.

Mashed potato doughnuts

This is the corrected version of a recipe appearing in the Oct. 6, 2016, column.

1 c. plain cooked potatoes 250 mL

1 c. sugar 250 mL

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 c. milk 125 mL

1/2 tsp. vanilla 2 mL

3 1/2 c. flour 875 mL

4 tsp. baking powder 20 mL

1/2 tsp. each salt, cinnamon and nutmeg 2 mL

canola oil for frying

cinnamon and sugar

Mash the potato pulp in a large bowl, add sugar and mix. Stir in eggs, milk and vanilla. Add flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg, mix well. Roll out dough on floured surface to 1/2 inch (1 cm) thickness. Cut with a floured doughnut cutter or use a large floured glass then use an empty glass spice jar to cut out the doughnut hole.

In a large skillet heat an inch of oil until hot. Fry several doughnuts at a time, turning when golden. Scraps of dough can be rolled into small balls and fried along with the doughnut holes. Drain on paper towels or place hot doughnuts in a bowl and toss with white sugar and cinnamon.

Serve warm or store in an airtight container. Reheat in microwave on high for 30 seconds. Makes three dozen. Freezes well.

Betty Ann Deobald is a home economist from Rosetown, Sask., and a member of Team Resources. Contact: team@producer.com.

