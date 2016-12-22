Potato chips recalled

Old Dutch cheddar and sour cream potato chips are the subject of a recall announced Dec. 20 by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency due to risk of salmonella contamination.

The potato chips have been distributed in the four western provinces and in Ontario and are being voluntarily recalled by Old Dutch Foods Ltd.

There have been no reported illnesses in connection with the recall.

The Old Dutch chips in the 66 gram and 225 gram sizes, with best before dates of August 2016 through February 2017 for the smaller package and through March 2017 for the larger package, are the items affected.

The CFIA said the recall was triggered by a recall in another country and it is conducting an investigation.

Other types of potato chips are also subject to recall. Deep River Snacks brand of Krinkle Cut Sour Cream and Onion Kettle Cooked potato chips were subjected to recall. They were distributed in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, and possibly nationally, the CFIA said.

The 57 gram and 142 gram sizes of the Deep River brand are the ones affected, with best before dates from November 2016 to June 2017.

The agency advised consumers to check for the recalled products and either discard them or return them to place of purchase. Salmonella contamination can cause symptoms including fever, headache, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.