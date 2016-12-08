Crazy ideas keep crafter busy

OAK RIVER, Man. — After a full day of work at a hardware store in Rivers, a Manitoba crafter heads home to her workshop to create unique designs.

Karen Coleman recently showcased some of her items at the Mall in the Hall event in Oak River.

“I don’t take orders as all my creations are all one of a kind. If I had to make something to order, it would make it work, whereas this way I find it relaxing after spending a day at work,” she said.

“I like to create new things from bird houses, gift crates to desks for my grandchildren, etc. Building things with whatever I have on hand is my passion while other people might love to read books,” said Coleman.

Coleman started making crooked birdhouses when her son, Terry, made one, before branching into hope chests, sleighs, desks, rocking horses and chairs.

Coleman, whose yard has been featured in area garden tours, built a greenhouse in her backyard to grow her own bedding plants for her flower beds and raised vegetable garden.

She has built two decks at her new home, including one with a fire pit, and is happy to share her ideas and building expertise.

“Raising four children, I was always making things for them or their friends. My kids and their friends started calling my ideas crazy Coleman creations and the name stuck.

“In the winter, I spend more hours in my shop than I do in bed.”

Coleman volunteers her time to build floats for the local agricultural society’s summer and Santa Claus parades.

She has also hosted Christmas in November home tours that featured her Christmas creations, including plates of dainties made from plaster.