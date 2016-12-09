Boyd Anderson, former rancher and author, dies at 96

Boyd Anderson, who spent his life in southern Saskatchewan near Glentworth, died at the age of 96.| Photo courtesy of the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association.

Boyd Anderson, a well-known rancher, author and member of the Saskatchewan Agricultural Hall of Fame, has died at 96.

Anderson was born near the Montana border and spent his life in southern Saskatchewan near Glentworth.

He began farming at age 17, first raising sheep and later adding cattle.

During the Second World War, he served overseas, and parachuted into France on June 6, 1944. He was hurt, captured and spent 10 months in a German prison camp.

When he returned he married Lorene Landers and devoted his time to his community, industry and political activities.

Anderson was elected a councillor in the Rural Municipality of Waverley in 1946 and spent 40 years on council, including 27 as reeve.

ADVERTISMENT

He served as president of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities in 1977-78 and headed the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association from 1969-71.

He was Canadian Cattlemen’s Association president in 1976-77.

He was also on numerous advisory committees to government and served as delegates to the former Saskatchewan Federation of Agriculture and the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.

He ran in provincial elections twice and federally once.

Plus, he served on many other local organizations, including the Legion.

Many readers of Grainews would remember his columns in that publication. He also wrote three books, including Beyond the Range, a history of the SSGA, and Grassroots, the story of his life.

ADVERTISMENT

Anderson received an honorary doctor of laws from the University of Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Order of Merit and membership in the Order of Canada.

He died Dec. 1 in Moose Jaw.

He is survived by two daughters, two sons, 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, three sisters, one brother and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Glentworth United Church. Memorial tributes may be made to the Waverley Sports Garden, care of the RM of Waverley.

Karen.briere@producer.com