What was once the old Saskatchewan Wheat Pool elevator in Turtleford, Sask., burned to the ground last night.

Turtleford RCMP closed Highway 26, which runs adjacent to the elevator, just before 11 p.m. and it is believed the fire started shortly after 10.

Highway 26 was re-opened shortly after 5 a.m. though fire crews remained on scene at that time.

Fire services from Turtleford, St. Walburg and Mervin attended the blaze, as well as local EMS.

There were no reported injuries.

ADVERTISMENT