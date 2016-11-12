Farmfair supreme champions crowned

EDMONTON, Alta. – A Simmental bull and an Angus cow-calf pair have been crowned supreme champions at Farmfair International held in Edmonton Nov. 9-13.

Harvie Ranching of Olds, Alta. won the top bull award with a 2014 red Simmental bull named Harvie Red Summit 54B. It is owned in partnership with Australians, Hobbs Livestock and Round Em Up Livestock. Harvies also had the reserve champion Simmental and grand champion Hereford female earlier in the show.

The supreme female was the entry of Dennis Serhienko with a black pair that has never been shown before. Named SC Mich Rose 30X with a heifer calf at side, it is owned in partnership with Serhienko Cattle Co., Maymont, Sask., Michelson Land and Cattle, Lipton, Sask. and Wheatland Cattle Co., Bienfait, Sask.

Dennis and his daughter Katie Serhienko also showed the grand champion Charolais female and Katie had the grand champion prospect calf.

The Alberta supreme show is the culmination of the Olds Fall Fair, Lloyminster Stockade Roundup and Farmfair International. Champion cattle gather in Edmonton for the final leg of the show circuit. The supreme winners receive a Dodge Ram truck and other prizes.

Both winners plan to show these cattle at Canadian Western Agribition.

