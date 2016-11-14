Sask. surveys farmers on new ag policy framework

An online survey about what Saskatchewan farmers want in the next agriculture policy framework is now open.

Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart said the consultations would help determine the priorities for the next agreement after Growing Forward 2 expires March 31, 2018.

Federal and provincial agriculture ministers agreed in July on six broad themes for the framework: risk management; market and trade; science, research and innovation; environmental sustainability and climate change; value-added agriculture and processing; and public trust.

Survey participants will be asked to rank program activities within those areas, plus offer other suggestions.

“Under GF2, we already offer several programs that contribute to the six priority areas, but now is the chance to make adjustments to capitalize on new opportunities,” Stewart said.

Separate consultations for business risk management programs will happen with industry later. As such, crop insurance, AgriStability, AgriInvest and the Western Livestock Price Insurance Program are not included in the survey.

Producers can access the survey at www.saskatchewan.ca/growingforward2 until Jan. 31, 2017.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com