Ritchie Bros. expands ag presence with purchase of Kramer Auctions

International auctioneer Ritchie Bros. has bought Kramer Auctions of North Battleford, Sask.

The four key leaders of Kramer Auctions — Neil Kramer, Kim Kramer, Brendan Kramer and Michael Higgs — have all joined Ritchie Bros. and will continue overseeing auctions on the Prairies under the Kramer Auctions brand, a company news release said.

All full-time employees have also been offered continued employment with Kramer Auctions, through Ritchie Bros.

Ritchie Bros. intends to lease Kramer Auctions’ permanent auction site in North Battleford for the foreseeable future.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Ritchie Bros.’ penetration of Canada’s agricultural sector and add key talent to the sales and operations team, the release said.

“For more than six decades, Kramer Auctions has developed strong, trusted farming relationships and deep community roots across the Canadian Prairies, which has positioned the business as a leading agricultural auctioneer in Western Canada,” Ravi Saligram, chief executive officer of Ritchie Bros., said in a news release.

Operating for more than 65 years, Kramer Auctions has offered both on-the-farm and on-site live auctions for customers selling equipment, livestock and real estate in the agricultural sector.

The business operates about 75 on-the-farm auctions, four on-site auctions and eight livestock auctions (mainly bison) a year.

It sold more than $60 million worth of agricultural equipment, real estate and other assets in the last year.

Kramer Trailer Sales was not acquired by Ritchie Bros. and remains owned by the Kramer family.

All other terms of the transaction are confidential.

Ritchie Bros., with headquarters in Vancouver, has operations in 19 countries, including 44 auction sites worldwide.