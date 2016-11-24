Purebred cattle take over Agribition on Day 4

Five purebred cattle sales and three shows highlight day four of Canadian Western Agribition.

Black Angus, Red Angus and Limousin are all showing today.

The Gelbvieh sale goes at noon, followed by the Shorthorn, Charolais, Hereford and Limousin sales.

A crowd favourite, the International Stock Dog Championships, is also underway with the final round at 1:30. The sheep shows begin at 4 p.m.

In the show ring yesterday, Jason Goodfellow of Neilburg, Sask., showed both the grand and reserve champion female in the Canadian National Speckle Park sale with Notta 101Y Cadence 213C and Notta 132 Photo-Finish 208D.

The grand champion bull was Avbery Creek Banjo 01B from Codiak Acres, Ardrossan, Alta. Ravenworth Invictus 103 C, from Ravenworth at Middle Lake, Sask., stood reserve.

Davidson Gelbvieh of Ponteix, Sask., exhibited the grand champion female in the National Gelbvieh show, DVE Davidson MS Navaho 26B with calf, DVE Davidson Emerson 108D.

Fladeland Livestock from Gladmar Sask. showed the reserve, Fladeland Sparks Fly 29Z with calf, Fladeland Daisy Duke 51D.

The grand champion bull was RWG Right Combination 5506 from Royal Western Gelbvieh, Red Deer, Alta., and the reserve was AWB Birch’s The Boxer 21D from Twin bridge Farms, Lomond, Alta.

In the Simmental show, Lone Star Angus of Sylvan Lake, Alta. showed the grand champion female, Outlaw Prima Donna 1B with calf Rock Star Latisha 1608D.

The reserve was TWST Lizzie Hearts 56C from Twisted Sisters Livestock at Lloydminster, and additional owners Meghan Hoffman and Brianna Kimmel.

The grand champion bull was Wheatland Royal Flush 435 from Wheatland Cattle Co. at Bienfait, Sask., and JP Cattle Co. Harvie Red Summit 54B from Harvie Ranching at Olds, Alta., was the reserve.

The grand champion Maine Anjou open female was Miss Rusylvia Calla 47C from Rusylvia Cattle Co. and Tyson Pashulka at Derwent, Alta. The reserve was LSCC Daddy’s Lil Girl 22B, with calf at side, from Lightning Strike Cattle Co. at Grenfell, Sask.

In the bull classes, ZMA Boomtown 610B, exhibited by Bry-Ann Farms, Daysland, Alta., took grand champion honours. Lightning Strike exhibited the reserve, LSCC Capital Flows 91D.

Koyle Farms of McLean, Sask., showed the grand champion percentage female Maine Anjou, Diamond Ice. Rusylvia Cattle Co. and Riley Pashulka showed the reserve, Miss Rusylvia Diamond.

The percentage bull winners were VNDY Happy Hour 624D from Vandy Cattle, Benson, Sask. and MHC Daytona 21D from Hansen Livestock, Weldon, Sask.

Dennis Weinberger of Cochrane, Alta., took home his second championship of Agribition, winning the heavyweight horse pull competition.

