New building ready for Agribition

The partially complete International Trade Centre at Evraz Place in Regina is ready for Canadian Western Agribition next week.

Construction is ahead of schedule and the building has LED lighting, a heating system and more than three dozen wash racks. The dirt floor will be replaced after Agribition concludes.

Panels and bedding are already in place for Maine, Limousin and Speckle Park cattle, plus box stalls for horses and the housing and show and sale ring for goats and sheep.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart got their first look inside the 150,000 sq. foot facility during a construction update Nov. 15.

Both said they were impressed with the building so far and could envision many different types of events inside.

“Even half done, this building is 10 times better than the buildings that it replaced,” said Agribition chief executive officer Chris Lane.

More than 1,500 cattle are entered in next week’s show, and the commercial cattle event is full, too.

“We have as many animals as we can handle,” Lane said. “We’re at capacity.”

Agribition begins Monday.

