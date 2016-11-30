Manitoba company to make GM-free cheese

For consumers who want it, genetically modified-free cheese will soon be available at grocery stores in Canada.

On Tuesday, Bothwell Cheese announced plans to produce and sell non-GM cheese in 2017. The company, based in the southeastern Manitoba town of New Bothwell, said it would soon launch a line of cheeses certified by the Non-GMO Project, a verification program located in Washington state.

Bothwell Cheese will use milk from dairy cows fed GM-free grains and oilseeds, to manufacture its new line of cheeses.

“Individuals and families are telling us they would like to be given more choice and we are proud to be able to offer this as an option,” said Kevin Thomson, president of Bothwell Cheese, in a statement.

Citizen Relations, a public relations company in Toronto promoting the Bothwell Cheese announcement, said GM free products are in high demand in Canada.

The PR firm said:

• According to public polling, a quarter of all Canadians say “nothing can convince them to purchase genetically modified food.”

• European cheese will soon be coming to Canada because of the Canada-Europe free trade deal. Many European dairy products carry a non-GM label and this will create competition for Canadian cheese makers.

The topic of GM-free milk came up at the Dairy Farmers of Manitoba annual meeting in December 2015.

The dairy producers passed a resolution at that meeting asking the organization’s board to work with milk processors to “make the (non-GM) market opportunity a reality for Manitoba registered producers.”

Bothwell Cheese is sold at dozens of independent and chain grocery stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Costco and Save On Foods.

