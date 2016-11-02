The Western Producer holds a spring and a fall photo contest each year and our fall contest, #Harvest16, has come to a close.

WP editors chose their favorite 20 images, and then drew the prizewinner.

Kim MacDonald Cameron was drawn, and she is the winner of a $1000 gift certificate from Don’s Photo.

Here is the winning photo:

#Harvest16 photo contest. Crops on the Kimmitt farm -highway 879. | Kim MacDonald Cameron photo

Thank you for your help in making another incredible photo album.

Thank you for your help in making another incredible photo album.

Here are some more of our favourite images:



Jamie Mangin ‏@jmangin_22 | #harvest16 sunset at Mangin Bros. Dairy #westcdnag #mbag @westernproducer

Harvest under the Milky Way in Aneroid, Sask. | Stan Noble photo

Taken much before the snow ever hit. Combining peas near Mervin, SK. Greg Warrington taking the evening shift. | Mark Seabrook photo.

ADVERTISMENT

A rainbow graces a harvested field on the Szakacs farm near Melfort, Sask. | Janaya Szakacs photo

One more challenge for harvest 2016! Near D’Arcy, Sask. | Grant McIntyre photo

H&M Farms #Corn #mbharvest16 continues. Good to have tracks this year! @MBCornGrowers @westernproducer #mbag #harvest16. | Cameron Hildebrand @CameronHild photo

Just before the lights came on … @westernproducer #harvest16 #Claas #prairiesunset | CSproat ‏@sproat83

Jordie Braun ‏@JorBraun photo

Tammy Thomas@tmthomas7 photo.

I asked the boys to go stand together so I could take a picture, I give up on trying to get perfect pictures… | Heather Deobald photo

The sky was so clear last night, so while I was out taking photos I stopped in the field my dad was working on and snapped a photo of the swather in the canola and the Milky Way. | Brendon Fidek photo

Hepburn, Saskatchewan

Sunset in SK. @YXEWeather @saskretweeter @Sask411 @westernproducer @Phoblographer | Jzee ‏@Jzee363 photo

#harvest16 @westernproducer Hay Bales in the early morning mist #ranchlife | Sherri Grant ‏@GrantSherri photo

“After a long day of swathing canola … this was taken over 30 minutes at 1130 pm on August 12…our farm yard,” | Jeff Older photo

Photo by DMRogers

Photo of my husband Alastair and daughter Bailey having a meal in the field during harvest, Midale, Sk.| photo by Kelli Rea @ReaKelli

ADVERTISMENT

Rhineland, Manitoba #harvest16 shots of some nice #peas. Fun in the mud! #mbag @westernproducer | Cameron Hildebrand ‏@CameronHild photo

Yellow pea harvest in Perdue Sask. @MoodysEquipment @NewHollandAG @westernproducer @demcoag @Bayer4CropsCA | Matthew Scharf ‏@matthewscharf1

We also have to give a special mention to Megz Reynolds, who submitted the following selfie of her breastfeeding while combining… Nice one Megz, you had my vote..

As a mom and farmer multitasking is my middle name #harvest16 #FarmHer #momlife #breastfeeding. | Megz Reynolds ‏@farmermegzz

#Plant16 photo contest

#Harvest15: Album and Winners

#Plant15 : Album Winners

#Harvest14: Album Winners

#Plant14: Album Winners

#Harvest13: Album Winners

ADVERTISMENT

#Harvest13: video highlights