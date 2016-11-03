From the Archives: SWP director proposes merger with Manitoba Pool Elevators

The Western Producer takes a weekly look at some of the stories that made headlines in issues of the paper from 75, 50, 25 and 10 years ago.

75 years ago: Nov. 6, 1941

Saskatchewan Attorney General J.W. Estey said the province’s creditor protection legislation was working. Most farmers were successfully completing agreements with their creditors, he said, and few had asked for the intervention of the debt adjustment board.

The Canadian Wheat Board was allowing farmers to deliver grain over the established quotas if they bought war savings certificates and stamps.

50 years ago: Nov. 3, 1966

Saskatchewan Wheat Pool director J.R. Stillborn proposed a merger of Sask Pool and Manitoba Pool Elevators. He said he was inspired by a recent trip to Europe and the “strength and economic force that can develop when countries and even co-operatives are prepared to join forces.”

Jack Kreisler, a school principal from Esterhazy, Sask., and an unsuccessful Liberal candidate in the 1965 federal election, was the chief spokesperson for a group of delegates to the recent Liberal convention who had asked the trade department to consider expanding the country’s inland terminal elevator system. They specifically wanted a terminal built in Melville, Sask. The trade department said it would consider the request. Farmers opposed such terminals because they resulted in another handling charge on their grain.

25 years ago: Nov. 7, 1991

Cattle producers south of Riding Mountain National Park in northwestern Manitoba were still dealing with a bovine tuberculosis outbreak that had occurred earlier in the year. Cattle had been under quarantine since June, and Agriculture Canada had recently decided to destroy some of the cattle. It was the first TB outbreak in Manitoba cattle since 1978.

Prairie farmers had formed an interprovincial coalition to lobby for government help to weather the farm income crisis and planned a trip to Ottawa to make their case. “We hoped to get our message to Ottawa by Nov. 25,” said Bob Bradley of Stanraer, Sask. “We have to act very fast.… We’ve got to take it while the iron is hot.” Farm rallies had been held across the Prairies demanding government action.

10 years ago: Nov. 2, 2006

A process called hydrocracking promised to replace biodiesel by mixing vegetable oil directly with crude oil. Saskatchewan Canola Growers executive director Judie Dyck worried about what such a development would do to the country’s fledgling biodiesel industry as well as canola producers.

A company that brokered carbon credits on the Chicago Climate Exchange had reached an agreement with the Manitoba Agricultural Services Corp. to expand its operations in the province. C-Green Aggregators Ltd. of Regina had announced in the summer that it had signed contracts with 2,200 farmers in Saskatchewan representing 5.1 million acres of farmland that was minimum tilled from 2003-06.